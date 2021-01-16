ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Rain likely from Jan 23; to subside fog: Spokesperson PMD

  • A new weather system would enter the country on January 22 evening resulting in good rain and snowfall over the mountainous regions.
APP 16 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain in Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the weekend from January 23-24 which would subside the prevailing dense foggy conditions.

“Good rain is likely to occur in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Bannu, Hazara, Malakand and various parts of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday)”, Spokesman PMD, Dr. Khalid Malik told APP on Saturday.

A new weather system would enter the country on January 22 evening resulting in good rain and snowfall over the mountainous regions.

He said there were chances of good snowfall in Murree, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Malamjabba, Saidu Sharif, Galliyat and Kashmir during the period.

About the fog situation, the spokesman informed that the thick foggy conditions will continue to engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and some areas of Rawalpindi Division for the next three days after which its intensity will start decreasing.

The spokesman said the minimum temperatures have become normalized these days however it would decrease after the rain spell.

About the rain impact on agriculture sector, Dr. Malik observed that the upcoming rain spell will be having positive impact on the agriculture sector.

According to the PMD report for the next 24 hours, dense fog is likely to engulf the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the period. The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country.

weather will remain very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu -14 C, Gupis -11, Leh, Astore -12, Anantnag -10, Srinagar -08,Hunza, Bagrote -07, Parachinar, Gilgit -06, Pulwama, Baramulla and Kalam -05 C.

