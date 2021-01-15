ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Razak for supporting SMEs sector, facilitating 'ease of doing businesses'

  • The office bearers and representatives of the chamber briefed the advisor on their activities and plans for support and development of the SMEs sector.
APP 15 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday expressed the government's desire to support the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector and facilitate 'ease of doing businesses' in Pakistan

He said this while a delegation of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PCSTSI) called on him, said a press release.

In the meeting, the PCSTSI proposals for documentation of the economy were appreciated and the chamber representatives were briefed on the initiatives that were being taken by the government on the subject.

The office bearers and representatives of the chamber briefed the advisor on their activities and plans for support and development of the SMEs sector.

The basic issues highlighted by the chamber related to having a representation in policy making for the SMEs sector and across the board implementation and enforcement of tax regime within the provincial areas as well as within the merged areas of FATA.

It was stated that disparities in the tax laws and non-enforcement of the Sales tax regime encouraged disparities between tax filers and non-filers which needed to be removed.

Appreciating the efforts of the government towards anti-smuggling, the desire to enforce IPR enforcement all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as well as Pakistan was endorsed.

The issues relating to packaging and labelling requirements along enforcement of regulatory requirements for the FMCG sector for both MNCs and local corporations/companies were also discussed.

The chamber also requested the advisor to support their efforts for provision of free land so that the chamber could set up its offices in Peshawar and also set up incubation and training centers for SMEs development in Peshawar, which could cater to the demand of KP province.

Abdul Razak Dawood Khyber pakhtunkhwa development economy FATA businesses Small Industry

Razak for supporting SMEs sector, facilitating 'ease of doing businesses'

COAS General Bajwa visits Corps headquarters Peshawar

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant, alleges Global Fund

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters