COAS General Bajwa visits Corps headquarters Peshawar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar, ISPR said on Friday.

As per Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was given detailed update on security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps (FC) and police in newly merged tribal districts as a result of transition to stability.

Appreciating officers and men of Peshawar Corps, General Bajwa lauded efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA)s including FC and police for bringing stability in the tribal districts.

Hailing sacrifices of local populace for peace and their earnest support to Armed Forces in war against terrorism, COAS said that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the hard earned gains towards enduring peace and stability.

While highlighting the dividends of border control measures, COAS said that Pakistan will continue supporting the ongoing intra Afghan dialogue as peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.