ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases, death rate up

  • Europe's biggest economy and most populous country managed the pandemic better than neighbours last spring.
  • Alarmed by the high infection rate and bracing for the spread of more transmissible variants of the virus.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

BERLIN: Germany surpassed 2 million coronavirus infections and the death toll from the pandemic reached almost 45,000, experts said on Friday, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded "very fast action" to curb the deadly virus.

Europe's biggest economy and most populous country managed the pandemic better than neighbours last spring. But it has seen a sharp rise in cases and deaths recently and daily per capita mortality has often exceeded the US rate since mid-December.

Alarmed by the high infection rate and bracing for the spread of more transmissible variants of the virus, Merkel told top officials from her party on Thursday that she wanted "very fast action".

Germany's coronavirus cases increased by 22,368 to 2,000,958, according to the latest date from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. It was the smallest rise in infections on a Friday for more than two months. A week ago, the number of new cases registered was almost 10,000 higher.

The situation in intensive care units relaxed slightly, too, according to the RKI.

But a high death toll, up 1,113 to 44,994 on Friday, and worries over more contagious variants of the coronavirus are fanning fears that existing lockdown measures are falling short.

Merkel is bringing forward to Tuesday next week a meeting with regional leaders initially planned for Jan. 25 to discuss tougher measures to further reduce social contact, participants at the gathering said.

Part of the debate is expected to focus on whether companies should be forced or incentivised to have more people work from home. There is also disagreement over whether schools should reopen in February, people close to the talks told Reuters.

Germany aims for its measures to bring the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days down to no more than 50. That number currently stands around 150.

Limiting the spread of the virus would buy authorities time until enough people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity. So far about 1.2% of the German population, or about one million people, have been vaccinated, according to the German health ministry.

coronavirus infections Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases Germany coronavirus cases Germany's coronavirus cases

Germany surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases, death rate up

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant: report

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters