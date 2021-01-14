ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTI not involve in IPPs agreements: Minister

  • The agreement with IPPs was made by the last regimes and the ruling party had no role in that regard, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.
APP 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was not involved in any agreement of Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The agreement with IPPs was made by the last regimes and the ruling party had no role in that regard, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

“We are making reforms to improve efficiency in Pakistan International Airline, Railways, and Power sector," he stated.

Commenting on circular debt, he said the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N had left circular debt amounting to Rs. 450 billion.

About high inflation, he said all out measures were being taken to control prices of essential commodities.

He claimed that inflation was plummeting day by day. To a question about corona vaccine, he said that vaccine would be available by March this year.

He informed that priority would be given to health workers and the staff playing front line role.

The minister said that training for vaccine has been started so that appropriate results could be achieved without facing any trouble.

