World
WHO's COVID-19 probe team arrives in China's Wuhan, state TV says
- The team will spend about a month in the city, including two weeks in quarantine.
14 Jan 2021
BEIJING: A global team of scientists led by the World Health Organization arrived in China's central city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 first surfaced in late 2019, to investigate the origins of the pandemic, state television said on Thursday.
The team will spend about a month in the city, including two weeks in quarantine.
