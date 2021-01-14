ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
World

WHO's COVID-19 probe team arrives in China's Wuhan, state TV says

  • The team will spend about a month in the city, including two weeks in quarantine.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

BEIJING: A global team of scientists led by the World Health Organization arrived in China's central city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 first surfaced in late 2019, to investigate the origins of the pandemic, state television said on Thursday.

The team will spend about a month in the city, including two weeks in quarantine.

