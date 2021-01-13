ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.7%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.83%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.51%)
BOP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.36%)
EPCL 49.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.46%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
HASCOL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HUBC 85.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.85%)
KAPCO 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.84%)
LOTCHEM 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.03%)
PAEL 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.51%)
POWER 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.55%)
PPL 99.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.99%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.27%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
TRG 96.65 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (9.7%)
UNITY 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.83%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By ▲ 36.32 (0.74%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By ▲ 244.12 (0.99%)
KSE100 46,260 Increased By ▲ 337.59 (0.74%)
KSE30 19,360 Increased By ▲ 148.01 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico to decide this week on emergency use approval for Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

  • Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference on Tuesday.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS is expected to decide this week whether to give Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine authorization for emergency use, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Mexico Deputy Health Minister Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS Hugo Lopez Gatell vaccine authorization

Mexico to decide this week on emergency use approval for Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters