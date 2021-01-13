World
Mexico to decide this week on emergency use approval for Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine
- Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference on Tuesday.
13 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS is expected to decide this week whether to give Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine authorization for emergency use, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference on Tuesday.
