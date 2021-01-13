World
Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Slaoui has resigned: CNBC
The chief adviser for the US COVID-19 vaccine program, Slaoui's role leading vaccine.
13 Jan 2021
Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui has resigned at the request of the incoming Biden team, in a plan that would see him stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, CNBC reported on Tuesday.
The chief adviser for the US COVID-19 vaccine program, Slaoui's role leading vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, CNBC said.
