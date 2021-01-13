China's blue-chip index at 13-year high

SHANGHAI: China stocks rebounded on Tuesday from their biggest pullback in three weeks in the previous session, while the blue-chip CSI300 index closed at its highest in nearly 13 years.

The Shanghai Composite index ended 2.18% higher at 3,608.34, while the blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 2.85% at 5,596.35 - the highest since Jan. 15, 2008.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.76% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.829%.

Aviation sector was among the biggest winners after the civil aviation regulator said passenger traffic will recover 90% to the pre-COVID-19 level as part of its goal for 2021 at the annual meeting on Tuesday.

Shares of China Aerospace Times Electronics Co Ltd hit their daily upward limit at the close. Consumer staples were also among top gainers after posting sharp losses a day earlier. A gauge tracking financials jumped 3.58%.