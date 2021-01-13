ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's blue-chip index at 13-year high

Reuters 13 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rebounded on Tuesday from their biggest pullback in three weeks in the previous session, while the blue-chip CSI300 index closed at its highest in nearly 13 years.

The Shanghai Composite index ended 2.18% higher at 3,608.34, while the blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 2.85% at 5,596.35 - the highest since Jan. 15, 2008.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.76% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.829%.

Aviation sector was among the biggest winners after the civil aviation regulator said passenger traffic will recover 90% to the pre-COVID-19 level as part of its goal for 2021 at the annual meeting on Tuesday.

Shares of China Aerospace Times Electronics Co Ltd hit their daily upward limit at the close. Consumer staples were also among top gainers after posting sharp losses a day earlier. A gauge tracking financials jumped 3.58%.

China's blue-chip index at 13-year high

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Nandipur case: IHC rejects pleas against acquittal of Awan, Kiyani

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.