IHC forms medical board to examine Zardari's health

  • Naek said former president Asif Ali Zardari was currently suffering from heart, chest, diabetes and other diseases.
APP Updated 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday constituted a medical board to examine the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari and sought its report within two weeks in interim bail petition of ex-president in a NAB inquiry pertaining to suspicious transaction of Rs. 8 billions.

The division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani conducted hearing in Zardari's post arrest bail case.

Farouk H Naek, counsel for Zardari and Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, NAB deputy prosecutor general appeared before the court in the case.

Naek filed exemption request from the hearing for his client Zardari and said he had filed a petition on the medical grounds as the same court had granted bail to his client under the same grounds in two cases.

The medical board was also formed earlier on the court orders for Asif Zardari, he said.

He contended that Zardari was ill and admitted in the hospital.

Justice Amir Farooq said it would be better to form a medical board in the case as well.

Naek said former president Asif Ali Zardari was currently suffering from heart, chest, diabetes and other diseases.

He also presented Zardari's new medical reports in the court.

To this, Justice Aamir Farooq said they would decide it after getting opinion of the board.

The NAB prosecutor said he had no objection if the board was formed from a government hospital in Karachi.

Naek said the doctors of Zia-ud-Din Hospital were treating his client and others should also be included.

Justice Farouk asked the NAB prosecutor to include neurologists, urologists and cardiologists in the board.

Naek said Zia-ud-Din Hospital medical superintendent should be included as well.

The court extended the post arrest bail of Asif Zardari and formed a medical board headed by Dr. Nadeem Qamar, director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and comprising a urologist, neurologist, general physician and Zia-ud-Din medical superintendent.

The court sought report within two weeks and adjourned hearing till January 28.

