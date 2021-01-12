ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Uzair Baloch acquitted in another case

  • A case was registered against Baloch after Noshad was kidnapped and later killed in Kalri in 2013.
  • The court said that there was a lack of evidence to prove Baloch’s involvement in the case.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Jan 2021

A court in Karachi acquitted on Tuesday Lyari's gangster Uzair Baloch in a 2013 murder case.

A case was registered against him after Noshad was kidnapped and later killed in Kalri in 2013. He was presented in court today under strict security and his face remained covered throughout the proceedings, Samaa reported.

During the hearing, Baloch’s lawyer argued that his client was nominated in the case on political grounds, adding that the murder was committed on March 13, while the police registered the case on March 17.

The lawyer further said Baloch’s name was included in the FIR following the statement of a police officer who was not even present at the crime scene. The court acquitted Baloch, saying that there was a lack of evidence to prove Baloch’s involvement in the case.

The court also said that even the prosecution did not know who murdered Noshad.

Last week, Baloch was acquitted in two criminal cases for want of evidence. An anti-terrorism court ruled that the prosecution failed to present evidence against the accused in the cases pertaining to the attempt to murder and police encounter registered at Kalakot and Chakiwara police stations.

ATC Uzair Baloch murder cases Lyari gang Uzair Baloch acquittal

Read more stories

