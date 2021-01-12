Pakistani Twins become Youngest Microsoft Power Platform Certified professionals

Twin sisters from Pakistan received Microsoft certification for the Power Platform Professionals at the age 10. These twin sisters are the youngest to receive the Microsoft Power platform certification in the world, as reported by Techjuice.com.

The Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals certification is a great fit for those who are interested in building solutions using the Microsoft Power Platform, automating basic business processes with Power Automate, performing data analysis with Power BI, creating simple Power Apps experiences, and building practical chatbots with Power Virtual Agents.

While no experience is necessary to train for this certification, basic familiarity with computer technology, the internet, cloud computing and data analytics is required.

Source: TechJuice

The twins learned about the certification from their father, who works in the tech industry and was forced to work from home during the pandemic. The girls learned basic programming and the necessary skills required for this certification online during their free time.

After six months of preparation, the girls passed the test and become the youngest Power Platform certified professionals in the world.