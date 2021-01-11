Pakistan
PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations
11 Jan 2021
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Monday).
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister house, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present.
During the meeting they discussed national security situation.
The unfortunate Machh, Balochistan incident was highly condemned. It was resolved that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, read the statement.
The continuous human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control (LOC) also came under discussion.
