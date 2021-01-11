ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
World

Turkey probes WhatsApp-Facebook data sharing

  • Technology experts note that WhatsApp's new requirement of its users makes legally binding a policy that has been widely in use since 2016.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's competition authority on Monday opened an investigation into WhatsApp's decision to share more of its user data with its parent company Facebook.

The encrypted messaging app last week asked more than a billion of its users outside the European Union and Britain to accept the new terms or lose access to WhatsApp on February 8.

Several Turkish state organisations -- including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's media office -- switched to Turkcell telecom's new messaging service BiP in response.

The Turkish Competition Authority said Monday it was opening an investigation and requiring WhatsApp to suspend the data sharing obligation on its users.

It was not immediately clear how its suspension could be enforced and Facebook issued no immediate comment.

Technology experts note that WhatsApp's new requirement of its users makes legally binding a policy that has been widely in use since 2016.

Facebook aims to monetise WhatsApp by allowing businesses to contact clients via the platform.

WhatsApp's announcement has led some security conscious users to switch to messaging services such as Signal and Telegram -- founded by the Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov.

BiP said on Sunday that it had gained two million users in the preceding 48-hour span.

