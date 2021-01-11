Five-day polio campaign started

KHANEWAL: Five-day anti-polio campaign started in the district to administer anti-polio drops to 5,52000 kids of under five years of age.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that 100 percent target would be achieved and added that no negligence would be tolerated in the national cause.

He said that polio teams would administer anti-polio drops to kids through door to door, bus stands, railway stations and entry, exit points of the city.

He said that foolproof security arrangements of polio teams have been made and directed teams to follow coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP).

He urged parents to get their kids administered anti-polio drops in order to protect their future from disabilities. He also urged media, ulemas and civil society members to play their role in making campaign successful.