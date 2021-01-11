ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.55%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.94%)
DGKC 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.61%)
HASCOL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.45%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.37%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.17%)
PPL 98.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 47.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.79%)
TRG 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,850 Increased By ▲ 14.25 (0.29%)
BR30 24,367 Increased By ▲ 160.04 (0.66%)
KSE100 45,765 Increased By ▲ 110.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,172 Increased By ▲ 48.18 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia eyes 6.3% non-oil and gas exports growth in 2021, $1bn surplus

  • The government aims to boost exports of manufactured products, the minister.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia is targeting an increase in non-oil and gas exports by 6.3% this year and to post a $1 billion trade surplus, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday.

The government aims to boost exports of manufactured products, the minister, Muhammad Lutfi, said in a virtual briefing, especially steel products and automotive goods.

indonesia steel products gasoline exports Trade Ministry data Muhammad Lutfi automotive goods

Indonesia eyes 6.3% non-oil and gas exports growth in 2021, $1bn surplus

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters