Indonesia eyes 6.3% non-oil and gas exports growth in 2021, $1bn surplus
- The government aims to boost exports of manufactured products, the minister.
11 Jan 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia is targeting an increase in non-oil and gas exports by 6.3% this year and to post a $1 billion trade surplus, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday.
The government aims to boost exports of manufactured products, the minister, Muhammad Lutfi, said in a virtual briefing, especially steel products and automotive goods.
