Govt to take action against illegal induction in PIA: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said that the incumbent government would take action against responsible elements for illegal induction in Pakistan International Airlines.

The decision of restructuring in PIA had also been taken to improve efficiency and performance of the employees working there, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. There had been some people inducted without following procedures and merit, he stated. He further stated that fake degree holder employees working for PIA, had been removed from the service.

The government, he said had decided to launch an inquiry to identify the responsible elements behind illegal induction. Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) funds, he alleged that some political parties including Jamiat-Ulame-e-Islam are receiving foreign funding to launch movement against the ruling party. The minister advised the Pakistan Peoples Party to part ways from the PDM, which adopted narrative of enemy country.

In reply to a question about laws falling under national accountability bureau, Ghulam Sarwar said that opposition parties had presented 32 amendments to weaken the NAB. Similarly, he said opposition benches had demanded national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), over financial action task force (FATF), bill. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would never grant NRO to political leaders facing corruption and money laundering cases.