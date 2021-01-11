First polio vaccination drive of 2021 starts today

ISLAMABAD: A five-day national polio immunization drive will start from January 11 (Monday) to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan.

According to an official of National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), a supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops would also be administered to children aged six to 59 months during this campaign to build general immunity among susceptible children to protect them from polio and other diseases.

Around 285,000 polio frontline workers would visit parents and caregivers at their doorstep, adhering to strict COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols while vaccinating children.

These measures would include wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining a safe distance during the vaccination.

“Our aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of children. This is key to reduce the immunity gap and to protect our children against polio and other diseases. The Government is committed to reach the goal of a polio-free Pakistan which requires full support of the nation, especially from communities and the parents and caregivers of children under the age of 5 years,” said Dr. Faisal Sultan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The year 2021 presents a unique opportunity to leverage the gains made in 2020. The programme implemented six high-quality campaigns in 2020 with the support of various stakeholders and the dedication of our heroes, the frontline workers. The frontline workers defied the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and safely implemented the high-quality campaigns.