Sindh reports 829 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: At least 6 more patients of coronavirus died Saturday night lifting the death toll to 3,699 and 829 new cases emerged when 10,571 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 6 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,699 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,571 samples were tested which detected 829 cases that constituted 7.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,484,612 tests have been conducted against which 226,338 cases were diagnosed, of them 90 percent or 204,075 patients have recovered, including 747 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,564 patients were under treatment, of them 17,668 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 885 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 778 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 829 new cases, 609 have been detected from Karachi, including 277 from East, 230 South, 62 Central, 15 Malir, 13 Korangi and 12 West.

Hyderabad has 34, Mirpurkhas 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Tando Allahyar 17, Ghotki and Thatta 13 each, Sagarh 12, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan 9 each, Kashmore 8, Khairpur 6, Larkana 5, Kambar and Jacobabad 4 each, Nausheroferoze and Sukkur 3 each, Sujawal 2, Badin and Shikarpur 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

