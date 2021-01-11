ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Power supply normalized in city, claims KE

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2021

KARACHI: After several hours of Saturday night breakdown at Guddu power plant that had plunged the country including Karachi into darkness, power supply was yet to be restored in various city neighborhoods on Sunday.

The major power breakdown – one of worst in the country’s history, also affected the K-Electric’s power supply network, resulting in tripping of hundreds of feeders, causing power disruption to various part of the city.

Korangi, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Garden, Jacob Line, Lines Area, DHA, Clifton, North Nazimabad, Sharea Faisal, Shah Faisal, Baloach Colony, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Soldier Bazar, Baldia etc were amongst the worst hit areas of breakdown.

The prolonged breakdown irked domestic consumers, and hampered working activities at industrial units, commercial markets, besides hospitals, KW&SB’s pumping stations, railway stations, and other strategic installations.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s Pipri and Dhabeji water pumping stations also observed prolonged power cuts, resulting in water supply suspension to the city for many hours.

The power company said it has restored power supply of strategic installations including KW&SB stations on a priority basis. It said the phase wise power supply restoration work continued all the day.

Consumers from parts of the city were still making complaints of power suspension, but the power company claimed at around 4pm that all residential feeders have been normalized in the city. All grids and transmission works have been restored and localized faults are being attended to by the area teams.

