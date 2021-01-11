Indonesian CG passes away

KARACHI: Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Totok Prianamto passed away on Saturday afternoon after two-week struggle for his survival from heart attack.

The Indonesian diplomat was admitted to a local hospital two weeks ago and was under treatment. On Saturday, he suffered severe heart attack and left for his last abode at around 4:00 p.m.

This was confirmed by Abdi Satya Utama, Consul for Information and Socio-Cultural Affairs and Acting Consul General of Consulate of Indonesia.

Late Indonesian Consul General’s body will be air-lifted to his homeland as the medico-legal formalities are completed.

Abdi Satya Utama expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of his senior colleague Totok Prianamto and expressed condolences and sympathies from core of his heart to the shocked family. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and grant for fortitude to the bereaved family.

In official statement the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia said that the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi, informs with deep sorrow and profound grief, the death of the Consul General Totok Prianamto, who passed away due to heart-related illness on Saturday, 9th January 2021.

On this sad occasion, the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi affirms its deep appreciation and gratitude to the great role played by the late Consul General in supporting and enhancing Indonesia-Pakistan relations, in its various aspects. “We honour his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and our friends, the people of Indonesia.”

Majyd Aziz, founding Chairman of Pakistan Indonesia Business Forum, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to his family and the Indonesian Consulate.

“He was a popular diplomat and worked tirelessly to promote bilateral trade and investment. He was very humble and always attended business and diplomatic events regularly. He would visit Chambers and Associations to promote bilateral relations. He played a prominent role in enhancing imports of Indonesian palm oil and coal into Pakistan,” Majyd Aziz said.

