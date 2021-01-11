ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
50 fire tenders, two bowsers PM’s gift for Karachi: governor

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that 50 state-of-the-art fire tenders and two bowsers were New Year’s gifts for the people of Karachi from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing at a function with regard to 50 fire tenders and two bowzers for the city of Karachi, at the Karachi Port Trust here, said a statement on Sunday.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said worth of modern fire tenders and bowsers was Rs 1.40 billion.

He said they wished that Prime Minister Imran Khan should personally hand over these fire tenders to the fire department of KMC, after clearance from the customs.

The Governor said KMC has only 11 fire tenders in working condition in 26 fire stations in the city at present while 33 out of 44 fire tenders are out of order.

Talking to media on the occasion, the Governor Sindh said such a large number of fire tenders have never been procured.

He said, “Each of the nine industrial associations will be given two fire tenders while Sailani and Cheepa will also be given fire tenders”, he added.

He further said the entities to which these fire tenders would be entrusted would also be responsible for the maintenance and water availability of these fire tenders while maintenance for three years of these fire tenders would be made possible by the federal government through supplier of the fire tenders. He further said that the efforts of Sindh Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (SIDCL) are highly commendable in making this project a success.

To a question, he clarified that the project was initiated entirely under the present government and the impression that the previous government had taken any initiative on the project was completely wrong and baseless.

Talking to media, Federal Minister Aminul Haq said that the promise of federal government is fulfilled today due to efforts of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and former Mayor of Karachi.

Aminul Haq further said that any obstruction in the development of Karachi would not be tolerated.

Talking to media, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the federal government would take forward the K-IV project and WAPDA has already started work in this regard while a modern transport system would be launched on the Green Line track in July this year.

