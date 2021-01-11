PS 52 Umerkot: ECP officials visit sensitive polling stations

HYDERABAD: Additional Director General Election Commission of Pakistan Madam Nighat Siddique, Deputy Director General Affairs Madam Alia and District Returning Officer PS 52 Wasim Ahmed Jaffery, Returning Officer Syed Amir Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Subhash Chander. District Election Commission Umerkot Muhammad Aslam, District Education Officer Bilawal Ahmed, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso and other concerned officers visited the sensitive polling stations regarding the by-elections to be held on January 18 at PS 52 Umerkot. Government School Soomra Bajjir, Government Primary School Soomra Mohalla was visited in detail and arrangements were reviewed.

On this occasion, Additional Director General Election Commission of Pakistan Madam Nighat Siddique said that in the by-elections of Umerkot PS 52, corona virus prevention Arrangements should also be made in this regard, she said, adding that the purpose of her visit was to review the facilities at all the polling stations and resolve the issues faced, adding that work with various stakeholders from 2017 to 2020. 97 lac names are included in the election list.

Later on she held a meeting with the members of the District Election Voters Committee at Soria Badshah Complex Hall in which the members of the committee included Additional Deputy Commissioner Subhash Chander, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso. Members of Civil Society Mir Hassan Ariser, Muhammad Bakhsh Kunbhar, Ghulam Mustafa Khoso, Social Leader Abdullah Khoso, PPP District Information Secretary Burhanud-din Kunbhar, Additional Director Local Government Mian Muhammad Gao, Assistant Director Nadra Noor Muhammad Bhanbhro, Khadija of Thardeep and Civil Society Members attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Additional Director General Affairs, Election Commission of Pakistan, Madam Nighat Siddique said that the members of the District Election Voters Committee should play their role to get the names included in the election list as much as 35% of the people are currently out of the election list. She added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would provide facilities at polling stations as well as take steps for the betterment of schools; she said that with the joint cooperation of the entire Stake holder in the by-elections, they will be able to increase the number of voters in the election list in Umerkot. She also directed the Concerned Civil Society Members to aware the people to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Corona virus. She added that the total population in PS 52 Umerkot is 349,773 out of which the total number of registered voters is 154,187 out of which 83,268 are male and 70,919 are female voters. She further said that 128 polling stations have been set up in PS 52 Umerkot by-elections from which 50 polling stations are highly sensitive, 67 sensitive and 11 Pooling Station are normal. She said 32 male polling stations and 31 Female polling stations have been set up while 65 are combined polling stations have been set up. She said that there are total 423 Polling Booths From which 226 male booths, 197 per female booths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021