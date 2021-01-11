Pakistan not only country faced power breakdown: Firdous

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the power breakdown occurred in the country on technical grounds and now electricity supply has been restored.

She was talking to journalists during a visit to Daar ul Amaan and Kashana of social welfare department adjacent to Divisional Public School Shamsabad here. She informed that the power supply had been restored in seven out of nine divisions of the province. She said it was not first time that any country faced power breakdown but several country experienced such situation in different times and it take time for restoration.

She said after emergence of power breakdown, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar remained in touch with the federal government for complete restoration. The CM personally monitored the power situation in the province time to time. He also issued necessary instructions to the commissioners and RPOs. The power supply has been restored in major cities, she said and added the opposition parties were spreading fake news about the breakdown. Now the opposition was badly failed to grab the public attention.

The government wanted to ensure the economic development of women by empowering them. She said the media should also play its role for women empowerment. On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari highlighted the various steps taken by the provincial government for the rehabilitation of special children and elderly people of the society.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has done a great service to humanity. Darulaman and Kashana are committed to make the helpless girls of the society useful citizens by protecting them as well as ensuring their education and technical skills. "We will provide technical and vocational education to the girls in collaboration with Skill Development Institutions," he said.

The government has launched "Ba-Himmat Buzurg" Program to protect elderly people from being neglected by their children and the issuance of health cards a success of PTI government in a bid to provide better health facilities to masses, he added. He said the mass marriage program should also be re-launched.

Later, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also planted saplings in the Social Welfare Complex. She announced the establishment of a computer lab and dispensary in the institution and also assured for addressing the issues being faced by the institution immediately. She distributed warm shawls, sweaters and gifts among the girls of Darlaman and also cut her birthday cake with them.