Technical education institutes: KP TEVTA approves creation of 462 new posts

PESHAWAR: The 17th meeting of the Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP- TEVTA) has approved the creation of 462 new posts to functionalize ten technical education institutes in the newly merged districts. The meeting was held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of creation of the said posts as per the prevailing rules and regulations of the authority and clarified that the technical educational institutions in the merged districts should be made fully functional on priority basis.

He stressed the need to develop a skilled workforce keeping in view the growing industrialization and future needs in the province and directed the concerned authorities to finalize the action plan under consideration for this purpose in the shortest possible time. The chair has particularly the high ups directed TEVTA to develop close liaison and linkages with higher education institutions and industries to produce skilled workforce and professional people in line with modern requirements of the local industries with the aim to create maximum employment opportunities for local people.

Besides Provincial Ministers Akbar Ayub and Sultan Muhammad Khan, the meeting was attended by concerned secretaries, members of the board of directors and other concerned officials. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting of the Board of Directors and it was informed that a budget of Rs. 4769.814 million has been allocated for TEVTA during the current financial year.

The recommendations of the committee constituted for handing over of technical institutes under the System of Technical and Vocational Educational Training (STVET) to KP TEVTA were also approved in the meeting.

The BoD meeting also approved one-year extension in the contact period of the employee hired by STVET on contract basis so that the training activities in the institutions could be continued.-PR

