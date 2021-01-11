ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

ACCA felicitates FF Steel

11 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Association of Chartered Certificated Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan has congratulated Frontier Foundry Steel (Pvt) Ltd (FF Steel), on attaining the ACCA Approved Employer status. The "ACCA Approved Employer Programme" recognizes employers' high standards of staff training and development."

FF Steel, a 33 years old steel manufacturing company is acknowledged for exclusively manufacturing grade 60 steel bars. It has two plants, one in Peshawar, and the other in Lahore and is now planning for a third steel manufacturing plant in Karachi post IPO and listing on Pakistan Stock Exchange.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ACCA felicitates FF Steel

