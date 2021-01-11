ACCA felicitates FF Steel

PESHAWAR: Association of Chartered Certificated Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan has congratulated Frontier Foundry Steel (Pvt) Ltd (FF Steel), on attaining the ACCA Approved Employer status. The "ACCA Approved Employer Programme" recognizes employers' high standards of staff training and development."

FF Steel, a 33 years old steel manufacturing company is acknowledged for exclusively manufacturing grade 60 steel bars. It has two plants, one in Peshawar, and the other in Lahore and is now planning for a third steel manufacturing plant in Karachi post IPO and listing on Pakistan Stock Exchange.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021