ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Status of gas connections: Owners of CPPs seek clarification from ministry

Hamid Waleed 10 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Captive Power Plants (CPPs) owners are waiting for a clarification from the ministry of energy regarding the status of their gas connections after receiving notices from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for separate industrial connections.

According to a letter written by the SNGPL management to the ministry, a clarification has been sought pointing out that pursuant to Supreme Court order dated 10.03.2020, notices were served to all such industrial units which were engaged in power generation from existing general industrial gas connection, to obtain separate gas connection for power generation.

A number of consumers have positively responded to our requests for obtaining separate captive power gas connection and their applications are at different processing stages. Most of the applicants have already completed the formalities including the deposit of security, service line charges, etc., and their connections are at an advanced stage of processing.

It may be noted that the SNGPL has made it clear that no new captive power gas connection would be provided to such industrial units where grid connectivity is available as it is not clear which parameters should be considered while determining grid connectivity because there are a number of scenarios that can exist like the WAPDA network exists but connection not installed, WAPDA network is available in the locality but not in front of the industrial unit and if WAPDA network is not available in the vicinity/locality etc.

The letter, a copy of which is available with the Business Recorder, has sought a clarification from the ministry as to whether such captive power applications will continue to be processed or not.

Also, the letter has pointed out that pursuant to the relaxation of moratorium by the government on new gas connections including load enhancement of existing consumers, the SNGPL allowed such requests on RLNG basis. A number of load enhancement requests of existing captive power consumers are also pending at different stages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Status of gas connections: Owners of CPPs seek clarification from ministry

Federal cabinet to discuss economic, political issues

Balochistan situation discussed

Increasingly isolated Trump threatened with second impeachment

UfG reduction plan: SSGCL yet to introduce fixed bill tariff for Balochistan

SECP grants licence to two new REITs

China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws

IMF spells out govt steps

FY 2021-22: FD issues budget circular to ministries, divisions

Senate elections: Punjab, KP govts put their weight behind reference

Ban on Gur exports likely

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.