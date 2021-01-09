ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Pakistan

PDM did not refrain from doing politics on Mach incident: Dr Firdous

  • She said the government and the nation was standing with the Hazara community.
APP 09 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not refrain from doing politics on tragic incident of the Mach.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said, unfortunately, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz did political point scoring during their visits to Quetta.

She said the government and the nation was standing with the Hazara community.

Dr Firdous said: "After coronavirus, doing politics over Mach incident shows the low mentality of the opposition."

She said that the number of coronavirus patients in Punjab had reached 144,111, adding that 4,242 patients had lost their lives due to the COVID-19 across the province and so far 2,581,317 coronavirus tests had been conducted.

