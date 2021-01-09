Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

On Friday, Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

“After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” Twitter said in a blog post. “Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on the principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open."

“However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence,” the post stated further. “We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

Twitter used Trump’s two recent tweets as evidence for the suspension of his account. In one post, Trump wrote: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape, or form!!!”

In the other, he tweeted, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Keeping these two tweets in view, Twitter's management decided that Trump's account is “likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as an encouragement to do so.”

This is a developing story.