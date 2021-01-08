Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to increase bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov called on Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment at the Ministry of Commerce (MoC).

Both sides highlighted the historical bilateral relations. They agreed that the bilateral trade was below its true potential and resolved to increase the bilateral trade to its true potential.

In light of Pakistan interaction with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, now the Turkmenistan also wants to have trade relations with Pakistan. Hence, Ministry of Commerce is developing a strategy to incorporate Turkmenistan into Pakistan’s attractive destination. This is all part of how to integrate the five Central Asian Republics with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In order to fit into this strategy the Ambassador showed keen interest in holding 6th Meeting of Pak-Turkmenistan Joint Governmental Commission this year. Furthermore, the Turkmen side also discussed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Gwadar Port and Turkmen Ports.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment also appreciated the Turkmen’s proposal for transit of Turkmen goods through Gwadar and Karachi ports via railways and road transportation.

Both sides also agreed that the 3rd Meeting of the Joint Working on Trade (JWT) will be held soon to discuss the wide-ranging bilateral trade issues. It was agreed that to finalise the agenda for the 3rd Meeting of the JWT, both sides will hold technical level consultations.

