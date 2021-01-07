Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1300 per tola and was sold at Rs 115,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs116,600, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1115 and was traded at Rs 988,51 against Rs 99,966 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs 90,614 per tola.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27, respectively.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $39 and was recorded at $1916 against $1955, the association added.