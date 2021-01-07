Pakistan
Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
07 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1300 per tola and was sold at Rs 115,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs116,600, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1115 and was traded at Rs 988,51 against Rs 99,966 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs 90,614 per tola.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27, respectively.
The gold price in the in international market decreased by $39 and was recorded at $1916 against $1955, the association added.
Pakistan expects first COVID vaccine shipment by end of January: parliamentary secretary
Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300
PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue
Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR
Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting
Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi
Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules
Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks
Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building
Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol
Read more stories
Comments