Jan 07, 2021
Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

  • Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours, saying if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked
  • Twitter warned that future violations of the Twitter Rules, including civic integrity or violent threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the DonaldTrump account
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Twitter removed three of Trump’s tweets as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington D.C. after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.

As per details, Twitter temporarily locked the account of U.S. President Donald Trump after he made baseless claims about the U.S. presidential elections that resulted in riots.

In a bid to control the escalating situation, Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours, saying if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump.

Twitter stated, "As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."

It added, "This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

Twitter warned that future violations of the Twitter Rules, including civic integrity or violent threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.

Twitter maintained that it will continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. "We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary."

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

