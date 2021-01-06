Govt willing to resolve issues of Hazara community: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday reiterated the willingness of the government for resolving issues of Hazara community.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was well aware of the sadness of the coalmine worker's family.

Expressing his heartfelt grief over the killing of coalmine workers in Much area of Balochistan some days back, he said the perpetrators behind the killing of coalmine workers would be awarded exemplary punishment.

Commenting on demand of Hazara Community who are unwilling to lift bodies of the workers from main roads, he said: “We are trying to settle the issues with Hazara families.”

As far as Prime Minister's visit to Quetta was concerned, he said the Premier has never refused to travel to Balochistan for addressing genuine grievances of victim’s family.

He hoped that all reasonable demands of Hazara Community would be fulfilled after consultation with concerned quarters.