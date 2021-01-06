ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt willing to resolve issues of Hazara community: Ali Zaidi

  • He hoped that all reasonable demands of Hazara Community would be fulfilled after consultation with concerned quarters.
APP Updated 07 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday reiterated the willingness of the government for resolving issues of Hazara community.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was well aware of the sadness of the coalmine worker's family.

Expressing his heartfelt grief over the killing of coalmine workers in Much area of Balochistan some days back, he said the perpetrators behind the killing of coalmine workers would be awarded exemplary punishment.

Commenting on demand of Hazara Community who are unwilling to lift bodies of the workers from main roads, he said: “We are trying to settle the issues with Hazara families.”

As far as Prime Minister's visit to Quetta was concerned, he said the Premier has never refused to travel to Balochistan for addressing genuine grievances of victim’s family.

He hoped that all reasonable demands of Hazara Community would be fulfilled after consultation with concerned quarters.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Hazara community

Govt willing to resolve issues of Hazara community: Ali Zaidi

'We will not take it any more,' Trump says as anti-Biden protesters storm U.S. Capitol grounds

Mob comes after another top Pakistani professional with questionable allegations

US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election

Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters