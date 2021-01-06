World
German inflation remains in negative territory in December
- Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries.
- December's preliminary data compared with a Reuters forecast for a 0.6% decline.
06 Jan 2021
BERLIN: German annual consumer prices remained negative in December, as a lockdown to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe's biggest economy kept inflation pressure subdued, data showed on Wednesday.
Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, fell 0.7% year-on-year after shrinking by the same amount in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.
December's preliminary data compared with a Reuters forecast for a 0.6% decline.
"The coronavirus crisis has again resulted in difficulties in conducting the consumer price survey because some goods were not available on the market," the office said in a statement.
US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election
German inflation remains in negative territory in December
Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon
WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals
Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine
Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief
Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status
Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
Read more stories
Comments