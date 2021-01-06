ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Osama murder case: ATC extends physical remand of five CTF cops

  • During the proceedings, the judge inquired whether the weapons used in the killing had been recovered.
  • Five members of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) were arrested on Saturday after Usama was allegedly shot dead by them while he was travelling in his vehicle.
BR Web Desk 06 Jan 2021

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended by seven days the physical remand of arrested five policemen allegedly involved in murder of 22-year-old Osama Satti.

As per details, accused ¬–Muddassir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed – were presented before the court by the investigation officer, who requested the ATC to remand the accused for another 12 days.

During the proceedings, the judge inquired whether the weapons used in the killing had been recovered.

The court inquired as to how many bullets hit Usama and where. To this, the IO said that five bullets hit Usama from the back and one from the front.

The court asked if there were any bullet marks on Usama's car seat. "I didn't see that," the IO responded.

He then presented Usama's medical report in court. After this, the judge expressed his displeasure at the officer for not taking a pictures the crime scene.

The court summoned the accused to the rostrum and asked them to explain how the incident took place.

Following that, the court extended the physical remand of the arrested policemen for another seven days.

It is worth to mention here that, five members of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) were arrested on Saturday after Usama was allegedly shot dead by them while he was travelling in his vehicle.

According to police, Usama was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway in the early hours of Saturday reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

