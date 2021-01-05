KP Governor asks for quick decisions over public complaints on Citizen Portal

PESHAWAR: Governor KPK Shah Farman Tuesday directed the federal government bodies in the province to take prompt and pragmatic decisions on the public complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of federal government institutions about PCP, the governor was informed that a comprehensive report of rederessal of public complaints and service delivery would be submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor emphasized upon the federal government institutions to provide merit and transparency based services to the citizens and there should be a practical and effective mechanism in this regard.

The Governor said that any complain meant to character assassination of any government officer or head of the institution would be dealt under law, adding that the federal government officers should perform their duties without accepting any pressure of taking mental stress.

He assured that he would not allow character assassination of any government officer in the name of fake public complaint. He however said that the government institutions should have to strengthen the service delivery system and remove the loophole in redressal of the public complaints.

Shah Farman asked the officers to contact him directly in case of any hurdle in resolution of public complaints. The meeting was attended by heads of all federal government institutions in the province.