Business & Finance
Lloyd's insurance market closes underwriting floor due to national lockdown
- Lloyd's closed its underwriting room for nearly six months following the first lockdown in March.
- It was unlikely the floor would reopen before mid-February, Lloyd's said.
05 Jan 2021
LONDON: The Lloyd's of London insurance market is closing its underwriting floor due to a third national lockdown, it said on Tuesday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new lockdown late on Monday, saying a highly contagious new coronavirus variant first identified in Britain was spreading so fast the National Health Service (NHS) risked being overwhelmed within 21 days.
Lloyd's closed its underwriting room for nearly six months following the first lockdown in March, but kept it open for one day a week during a second lockdown in November.
It was unlikely the floor would reopen before mid-February, Lloyd's said in a statement.
Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security
Lloyd's insurance market closes underwriting floor due to national lockdown
COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan
Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders
South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker
Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month
Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Read more stories
Comments