Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs116,000

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 per tola and was sold at Rs116,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs115,600, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 and was traded at Rs99,451 against Rs99,108 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs91,163 per tola.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively.