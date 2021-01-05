ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Leader of far-right Proud Boys arrested on charges related to pro-Trump protests

BR Web Desk Updated 05 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: On Monday, Washington police arrested the leader of the far-right Proud Boys on the charge of destruction of property related to the pro-Trump protests last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers arrested Enrique Tarrio, the 36-year-old Proud Boys chairman, taking him into custody after he entered the city over an arrest warrant from his previous charge from the 12th of December.

Tarrio, who hails from Miami, is believed to have been coming from the airport after arriving from the pro-Trump demonstrations scheduled this week, to oppose the congressional certification of the election results.

During his arrest, Tarrio was found to be in possession of two high-capacity firearm magazines, prompting him also to be charged with possessing a high-capacity device, according to the police.

Tarrio was among those who burned a Black Lives Matter banner taken down from Asbury United Methodist, a historically Black church, last month - stating that he would plead guilty to any destruction of property charges, and could potentially face up to 180 days in jail and a $1000 fine.

Tarrio had previously stated that he would not admit to committing a hate crime, adding that Proud Boys members did not target the church because it has a predominantly Black congregation; but because they were protesting the Black Lives Matter movement that “has terrorized the citizens of this country.”

