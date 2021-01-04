AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Minnows Marine find FA Cup saviour in ex-Liverpool star Carragher

  • Marine have won seven matches to reach the third round including beating League Two side Colchester United.
AFP 04 Jan 2021

LONDON: Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has stepped in to sponsor Marine for their eye-catching FA Cup third round home tie with Tottenham this weekend, the eighth tier club said on Monday

Carragher's JC23 Foundation will sponsor the dugouts -- one of which will be occupied by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho -- and pre-match warm-up tops for Sunday's fixture at the Marine Travel Arena.

The 2005 Champions League-winning centre-back lives in Crosby -- the coastal town in Merseyside where Marine are based -- and agreed to the deal after a previous sponsor pulled out.

Paul Leary, chairman of the Northern Premier League Division One outfit, said the club were delighted to be associated with Carragher's organisation.

Marine have won seven matches to reach the third round including beating League Two side Colchester United.

"We are indebted to Jamie and the JC23 Foundation for their support in this magical game for Marine," said Leary.

"The JC23 Foundation do magnificent work in helping young people not just in Liverpool but right across the world.

"We are proud to partner with them on this special occasion."

Marine will also pocket £75,000 ($102,000) in broadcast revenue with the game being shown on live television.

The JC23 Foundation, set up by Carragher in 2009, helps more than 1,000 good causes for young people around the globe each year.

Tottenham Jamie Carragher

Minnows Marine find FA Cup saviour in ex-Liverpool star Carragher

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters