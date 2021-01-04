Nigerian naira hits record intra-day low vs the dollar on spot market

ABUJA: The Nigerian naira hit a record intra-day low of 412.05 per dollar on the over-the-counter spot market on Monday, its first trading session of 2021, after it slid 11.2% last year, exchange data showed.

The currency opened at 409.93 naira on Monday, having fallen 4.2% in the last trading session of 2020 on the spot market, quoted by foreign investors and exporters.