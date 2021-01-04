AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Confident Fury says he will knock out Joshua inside two rounds

  • "I don't believe he's (Joshua) as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn't believe he is in his own self," Fury said.
AFP 04 Jan 2021

LONDON: Tyson Fury said on Monday he can knock out fellow British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua inside two rounds due to his recent form.

WBC belt holder Fury said following Joshua's past two bouts -- a unanimous points decision over Andy Ruiz Junior in December 2019 and a ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev last month -- the fight would be a no contest.

Fury gained a unanimous points decision over Swede Otto Wallin in September 2019 before an impressive seventh-round knock-out to take the WBC title off Deontay Wilder last February.

"I don't believe he's (Joshua) as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn't believe he is in his own self," Fury told Sky Sports.

"He's got a confidence issue. He's coming off two shaky performances and boxing is all about who is in form and who isn't. On his last two fights, he's not in form.

"On mine, I am, so momentum is with me and I just believe take him out early, very early, maybe even one round or two rounds."

Fury is optimistic the fight, which would be one of the biggest in British boxing history, will take place as soon as possible.

Potential hurdles in the way of the super-fight include Joshua's WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk and another possible meeting between Fury and Wilder.

Fury, 32, said now was the time for Joshua to back up his words by finally fighting him.

"Whenever the world gets back to normal, whatever normal may consist of after this pandemic, then that's when this fight is going to happen," he said.

"This fight has been brewing for a long time. They've been avoiding me for a long time and now it's finally got to happen.

"They either run away from the fight and announce it publicly or they take the fight. Either way it's a lose-lose situation for him."

Fury believes there is an imperative for the fight to happen sooner rather than later, comparing the bout to the one between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao that finally took place in 2015.

Mayweather won it on a unanimous decision.

"Boxing is one of those sports where rarely do you see the best fight the best," said Fury.

"It's always the champion picks his opponents and you never get the two top guys fighting each other.

"We saw the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, we were waiting for that fight for 10 years. When it finally happened, I believe Pacquiao was past his best. It maybe should have happened four or five years earlier.

"So hopefully we get to go one-on-one combat with not only the two best heavyweights out there but two heavyweights who are in their prime and not past it."

Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury WBC

Confident Fury says he will knock out Joshua inside two rounds

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters