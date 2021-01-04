AVN 87.24 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-6.98%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
CHCC 139.15 Decreased By ▼ -8.55 (-5.79%)
DCL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.13%)
DGKC 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-4.15%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
FCCL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.31%)
FFL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
HBL 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.78%)
HUBC 89.88 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.41%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
JSCL 30.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-7.61%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.36%)
MLCF 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-5.04%)
OGDC 113.72 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (4.35%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-5%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-5.53%)
POWER 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
PPL 101.79 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (5.44%)
PSO 243.19 Increased By ▲ 11.75 (5.08%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.24%)
STPL 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.12%)
TRG 85.78 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-7.25%)
UNITY 30.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-5.1%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By ▲ 26.06 (0.55%)
BR30 24,216 Increased By ▲ 292.07 (1.22%)
KSE100 44,661 Increased By ▲ 226.45 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,757 Increased By ▲ 172.57 (0.93%)
Hong Kong stocks open lower

AFP 04 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Monday with a slight loss following last week's healthy run-up, with investors keeping tabs on the rollout of vaccines and surging virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.53 percent, or 144.00 points, to 27,087.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.75 points to 3,473.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.46 percent, or 10.73 points, to 2340.10.

