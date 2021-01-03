Dr. Mazari condemns killing of innocent youth by CTD officials in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari Saturday said the killing of an innocent youth by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) was a shocking tragedy.

"Such a murderous action by police is unacceptable under any circumstances," the minister stated in a tweet.

She said "Police guilty of this murder have been arrested but an innocent, unarmed youth lost his life."

The citizens need to feel protected by police rater fearful of the department, she added.