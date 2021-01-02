AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
Five CTF personnel arrested over student’s death in Islamabad

  • Usama Nadeem, 21, was returning after dropping off a friend when the incident happened near G-10 Srinagar Highway.
  • Four CTF personnel including a sub-inspector said to be involved in the incident were arrested.
BR Web Desk 02 Jan 2021

Five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been detained for opening fire on a vehicle, leaving youth dead, in Islamabad.

As per details, Usama Nadeem, 21, was returning after dropping off a friend when the incident happened near G-10 Srinagar Highway.

Islamabad police late last night received a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shamas Colony, said Police. The officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

However, the driver of the vehicle failed to comply with the directive. The police party then chased the car till Sector G-10 where the personnel shoot at the tyres, which accidently hit the student who died on the spot.

Following the incident, five CTF personnel including a sub-inspector were arrested and shifted to Ramna police station of the federal capital over allegedly opening fire on a vehicle.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar took notice of the incident and directed the CTS superintendent of police (SP) to investigate the incident.

According to the postmortem report, Usama Satti received six bullets to different parts of the body including head, left arm and four bullets on the waist.

On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present on the car’s body but not a single bullet was shot on the tyres.

