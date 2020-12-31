AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
717 parliamentarians submit assets’ statements so far: ECP

  • As many as 469 parliamentarians couldn’t submit their assets details out of total 1195 parliamentarians while nine seats are still vacant.
APP 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that so far 717 parliamentarians have submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2019-20.

According to an official of ECP, as many as 469 parliamentarians couldn’t submit their assets details out of total 1195 parliamentarians while nine seats are still vacant.

He said that those who submitted their assets details included 77 senators, 209 members National Assembly, 206 members Punjab Assembly, 104 members Sindh Assembly, 86 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 35 members Balochistan Assembly.

He added that those who failed to submit their assets details within due date included 26 senators, 131 members National Assembly, 163 members Punjab Assembly, 62 members Sindh Assembly, 58 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 29 members Balochistan Assembly.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 every member of an assembly and Senate have to submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, will publish the names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

He said that the Commission will, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

He added if any member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he or she may within one hundred and twenty days from the date of submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.

