Sri Lankan shares end 2020 near five-year high, post best year since 2014

Sri Lankan shares closed out 2020 at a near five-year high, helped by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks, with the benchmark stock index gaining 10.5% for the year in its best performance since 2014.

The CSE All Share Index ended up 0.39% at 6,774.22 on Thursday, its highest closing level since early Jan. 2016.

Trading volume on the index rose to 187.07 million from 146.28 million on Wednesday.

Browns Investments Plc and beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 4.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 110.5 million rupees ($597,297.30) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185 against the US dollar as of 11:57 GMT, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.04% this year.

Equity market turnover was about 3 billion rupees, exchange data showed.