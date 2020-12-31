AVN 92.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 142.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 113.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HBL 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUBC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
JSCL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
OGDC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PIOC 102.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 90.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 218.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.23%)
SNGP 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
TRG 86.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
UNITY 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US bans palm oil imports from second Malaysian firm

  • Earlier this year, anti-trafficking group Liberty Shared had petitioned the CBP to ban imports from Sime Darby over concerns about labour abuse.
AFP 31 Dec 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States has banned imports from a Malaysian palm oil giant whose products are found in numerous household goods over concerns that its workers face a litany of abuse.

The move against Sime Darby Plantation, one of the world's biggest producers, marks the second time the US has blocked shipments from a palm oil company in the Southeast Asian nation in recent months.

Palm oil is a common ingredient in items ranging from processed foods to cosmetics, with Malaysia and neighbouring Indonesia producing 85 percent of the world's supply.

But activists have long claimed that low-paid workers on plantations face abuse, and also blame the industry for driving destruction of rainforests to make way for plantations.

Announcing the ban late Wednesday, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said there was evidence Sime Darby workers face abuses including sexual and physical violence, withholding of wages and restrictions on movement.

The ban "demonstrates how essential it is for Americans to research the origins of the everyday products that they purchase," said CBP acting commissioner Mark A. Morgan.

The decision, which came into force Wednesday, means that all Sime Darby palm oil and palm oil products from Malaysia are banned from entering US ports.

The company, which supplies major firms like Nestle and Unilever, runs a network of sprawling plantations, and employs migrant workers from countries including Indonesia and Bangladesh.

Earlier this year, anti-trafficking group Liberty Shared had petitioned the CBP to ban imports from Sime Darby over concerns about labour abuse.

In October, the US banned imports from another Malaysian palm oil producer, FGV Holdings, following a lengthy probe that found indications its workers faced abuse.

Sime Darby did not respond to requests for comment. On its website, the company says it believes "we have a responsibility to respect, support and uphold fundamental human rights."

United States Nestle unilever Malaysia palm oil company US Customs and Border Protection fundamental human rights

US bans palm oil imports from second Malaysian firm

US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat

Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US

US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?

What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

14 JF-17 Thunder Block-III jets inducted into PAF fleet

Development of port area: Amendments to master plan approved by govt

Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters