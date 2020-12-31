Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wedn-esday directed the relevant departments to take action against hoarders of essential food items to maintain stability in prices.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a high-level meeting on prices of daily used essential commodities.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Dr Waqar Masood, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir, and representatives of federal and provincial governments.

The prime minister was informed about the decline in the prices of flour and sugar as well as potatoes, onion, and chicken.

The meeting was further informed that in consumer price index inflation was recorded at 4.4 percent compared to last year, and 0.9 percent as opposed to previous month, and that sugar was available at the USC outlets at Rs68 per kg despite the fact that price in the market was higher.

The prime minister was also informed about the pressure on the domestic market due to increase in the prices in the international market due to corona pandemic as well as demand and supply situation of essential commodities due to seasonal factors.

The meeting was updated about the strategy to increase the supply situation and for improvement in the agriculture sector.

The minister for industries assured the meeting that a strategy would be finalised soon in consultation with all the stakeholders to reduce the price of ghee.

An official said that the government might provide some relief in terms of taxes on import of edible oil due to higher price of edible oil in the international market.

The prime minister said that bringing about stability in the prices of essential commodities was a priority of the government, and directed that demand supply situation should be strictly monitored to avert any crisis.

The prime minister also directed that action should be taken against hoarders of essential commodities and those involved in adulteration.

The prime minister further directed the Ministry of National Food Security to prepare annual plan in consultation with the Statistics Department by taking into account demand of wheat, the current stock, and the forthcoming crop of wheat.

He directed to identify the sugar mills involved in tax evasion and take action against them.

The prime minister said that measures must be taken to maintain the downward trend noted in the prices of commodities during the last two months.

