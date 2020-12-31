AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wedn-esday directed the relevant departments to take action against hoarders of essential food items to maintain stability in prices.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a high-level meeting on prices of daily used essential commodities.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Dr Waqar Masood, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir, and representatives of federal and provincial governments.

The prime minister was informed about the decline in the prices of flour and sugar as well as potatoes, onion, and chicken.

The meeting was further informed that in consumer price index inflation was recorded at 4.4 percent compared to last year, and 0.9 percent as opposed to previous month, and that sugar was available at the USC outlets at Rs68 per kg despite the fact that price in the market was higher.

The prime minister was also informed about the pressure on the domestic market due to increase in the prices in the international market due to corona pandemic as well as demand and supply situation of essential commodities due to seasonal factors.

The meeting was updated about the strategy to increase the supply situation and for improvement in the agriculture sector.

The minister for industries assured the meeting that a strategy would be finalised soon in consultation with all the stakeholders to reduce the price of ghee.

An official said that the government might provide some relief in terms of taxes on import of edible oil due to higher price of edible oil in the international market.

The prime minister said that bringing about stability in the prices of essential commodities was a priority of the government, and directed that demand supply situation should be strictly monitored to avert any crisis.

The prime minister also directed that action should be taken against hoarders of essential commodities and those involved in adulteration.

The prime minister further directed the Ministry of National Food Security to prepare annual plan in consultation with the Statistics Department by taking into account demand of wheat, the current stock, and the forthcoming crop of wheat.

He directed to identify the sugar mills involved in tax evasion and take action against them.

The prime minister said that measures must be taken to maintain the downward trend noted in the prices of commodities during the last two months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

14 JF-17 Thunder Block-III jets inducted into PAF fleet

Development of port area: Amendments to master plan approved by govt

Rs1.06 per unit increase in tariffs of Discos calculated

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratification

‘Anti-army’ remarks: PM’s videos to be presented in court: Maryam

Asif says PM behind his arrest

Qureshi defends NAB, says PM won’t resign

Body to review census process, data collection

Nawaz’s passport to be annulled on Feb 16: Rashid

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.