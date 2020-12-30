Court issues arrest warrants of former CM Balochistan Aslam Raisani

An accountability court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants of former Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani.

The warrants were issued after the politician failed to appear before the court in a cased of alleged misappropriation in government funds.

Arrest orders for the former minister’s close aide, Abdul Nabi Raisani, were issued as well.

The court granted petitions of two other accused in the case Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani and Dostain Jamaldini seeking exemption from the court hearing.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case pertaining to alleged corruption in funds allocated for renovation and rehabilitation of the Mehrgarh archaeological site.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against former Chief Minister for embezzlement of Rs1 billion funds in the name of renovation and development of an ancient archaeological site in the province.

Among eight co-accused in the reference filed on November 11 in accountability court Quetta, included Nawabzada Lashkari Khan Raisani, former secretary finance Balochistan Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Abdul Nabi Raisani and others.